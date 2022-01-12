Tucson man gets prison for stalking a justice of the peace

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Tucson landlord has been sentenced to 1 ½ years in prison for stalking a Pima County justice of the peace last year. Prosecutors say 39-year-old Fei Qin was credited with 20 days already served, but was ordered to pay more than $1,700 in restitution. A jury found Qin guilty of a felony charge of stalking last month and he was sentenced Wednesday. Prosecutors say Qin was accused of dumping garbage on the lawn of Adam Watters in February and slashing the tires of the family’s truck twice. Qin reportedly was upset because Watters refused to evict some tenants of the landlord who had fallen behind on rent.