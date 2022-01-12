Biden to huddle with Senate Democrats on voting bills

By BRIAN SLODYSKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to meet privately with Senate Democrats at the Capitol, a visit intended to deliver a jolt to the party’s long-stalled voting and elections legislation. Biden is expected to discus potential changes to Senate rules that will be needed to overcome repeated Republican filibusters of the measures. That’s according to a senior Democratic aide who was granted anonymity to discuss the visit. The visit will come as Democrats are hurtling toward a planned vote on a rules overhaul, despite a lack of consensus within their own party on how to proceed.