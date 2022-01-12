Adia Barnes’ honest approach pushes No. 7 Arizona upward

By JOHN MARSHALL

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona coach Adia Barnes has used honesty and positivity to rebuild her alma mater into a national powerhouse. The Wildcats played in last season’s national championship game and have hardly slowed down. Arizona has lost just once this season and has reached as high as No. 7 in the AP Top 25. Barnes’ charm has helped the Wildcats lure some of the nation’s best recruiting classes the past few years and brought fans out to McKale Center in droves to watch them play.