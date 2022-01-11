Scottsdale police reprimands 2 employees for wrongful arrest

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Scottsdale police say two employees have been suspended without pay after an internal investigation into the 2020 arrest of a woman who was wrongly accused of a hit-and-run. Yessenia Garcia filed a lawsuit last year against Scottsdale, the city’s police department and six police officers over the incident, saying her civil rights were violated. Her lawsuit seeks at least $300,000 plus punitive damages. The lawsuit also says police should have watched parking lot security video that showed Garcia wasn’t involved in the hit-and-run. In a statement Tuesday, police say the department’s internal investigation found that “technical difficulties” prevented officers from watching the security video before they made the arrest.