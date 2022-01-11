Family: Wounded Phoenix officer stable, has opened his eyes

By PAUL DAVENPORT

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — The family of a Phoenix police officer critically wounded in an on-duty shooting nearly a month ago says he is stable, on a ventilator and recognizes those around him. Police had said previously that Tyler Moldovan’s multiple gunshots included one to the head, and the family’s statement released Tuesday by police said the 22-year-old officer “endured extensive neurologic injuries.” Police said after the Dec. 14 shooting that Moldovan’s condition was extremely critical and that he was not expected to survive, but the family’s new statement said they have prayed for a miracle and “see glimpses of one every day.”