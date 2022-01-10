Arizona sees 13,937 new virus cases, more hospitalizations

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials report COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in a surge that’s been going since New Year’s Day. The state coronavirus dashboard found Monday that 2,765 patients are hospitalized for confirmed or suspected cases of the virus. The state Department of Health Services again pleaded on its social media for people to get vaccinated and boosted to help free up hospitals. Arizona also reported 13,937 new cases but no additional deaths. This brings the state’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to nearly 1.5 million. The death toll remains 24,773. Meanwhile, the University of Arizona plans to resume in-person instruction on Wednesday.