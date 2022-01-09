Miura hits 5 3s to help USC beat No. 4 Arizona women 76-67

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alyson Miura hit four of her career-high five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and finished with 15 points to help Southern California upset No. 4 Arizona 76-67. Miura missed only one of her six 3-point shots and had a career-high six assists. Jordyn Jenkins added 14 points and Desiree Caldwell scored 12 for USC (8-4, 1-1 Pac-12). Bendu Yeaney made 1-of-2 free throws to give the Wildcats a 59-58 lead with 5:28 to play but Miura answered with back-to-back 3s in the next 62 seconds and USC led the rest of the way. Miura hit two more 3-pointers just 35 seconds apart to give the Trojans a 73-63 lead with 1:05 to play. Cate Reese led Arizona with a season-high 29 points.