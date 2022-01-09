25 migrants rescued from canal near Yuma; Face deportation

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say 25 migrants, including several children, have been rescued from a canal near Yuma. Officials with the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office say a deputy was on patrol around 8 a.m. Saturday when heard a group of people screaming from a canal. Authorities say the migrants were in fast-running water and having trouble staying afloat. The deputy and a U.S. Border Patrol agent who was patrolling the opposite side of the canal used ropes and tow straps to help the migrants and pull them to safety. The group was examined by medical personnel, but no major injuries were reported. Sheriff’s officials say the group was determined to have entered the country illegally and have been turned over to the Border Patrol for likely deportation.