Treasury: November saw highest disbursement of rental aid

The Treasury Department says states and localities in November paid out the largest amount of rental assistance to cash-strapped tenants since the program began. The $2.9 billion paid out is the latest sign that the program’s early hiccups have been mostly been resolved and it is now turning its focus to helping those places running short of cash. To do that, it is working to reallocate money within states to places that need it most and shifting money from states that don’t need it to other states. Congress authorized $46.5 billion in emergency rental assistance late last year.