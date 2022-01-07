Bobby Wagner sidelined for Seahawks finale at Cardinals

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will be without middle linebacker Bobby Wagner when they face Arizona in the regular season finale Sunday. Wagner was ruled out due to a sprained knee suffered against Detroit. He was injured on the first defensive play of the game for Seattle, but said earlier this week that he was hopeful of getting back in time to play against the Cardinals. Coach Pete Carroll says Wagner still had swelling in the knee and wasn’t able to practice this week. Cody Barton is expected to start in Wagner’s place.