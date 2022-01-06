Inmate has died at the Arizona state prison in Florence

FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate at the Arizona prison in Florence has died and it appears to be a suicide. State corrections officials say 27-year-old Christopher Pavloff died Wednesday from an apparent act of self-harm by hanging. They say prison staff discovered Pavloff unresponsive in his assigned housing location and he was pronounced dead by responding medical personnel. Corrections officials say Pavloff had been in prison since 2019 after being sentenced out of Maricopa County for trafficking in stolen property, a dangerous drug violation and two counts of burglary.