Phoenix won’t resume water shut-offs for overdue accounts

PHOENIX (AP) — Citing rising COVID-19 cases, Phoenix has decided to postpone a plan to resume water shut-offs next month for past due accounts. The Phoenix Water Services Department had announced Monday on its website that the shut-offs were to begin again for customers who are 31 days past due on their statements. In March 2020, the city council had voted to restore water service to all delinquent accounts and deferred water shut-offs due to non-payment for single-family residential customers due to the coronavirus pandemic. The city now will continue to provide low-flow service for delinquent customers who are not participating in the financial assistance programs. Low-flow water service gives customers reduced water pressure while working with the city to resolve their past due accounts.