Arizona virus hospitalizations increase, also deaths, cases

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s COVID-19 hospitalizations increased for the fourth straight day as the state’s seven-day rolling averages for virus cases and deaths increased over the past two weeks. There were 2,555 COVID-19 patients occupying hospital inpatient beds statewide as of Tuesday. That’s up from 2,283 on Saturday, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard. The dashboard reported 61 additional COVID-19 deaths and 7,749 additional confirmed cases. Arizona’s rolling average of daily deaths rose from 71 on Dec. 20 to 75 on Monday while the rolling average of daily new cases more than doubled from nearly 3,000 to over 7,000 during the same period.