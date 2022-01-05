Arizona plans to seek warrants for 1st executions in 7 years

PHOENIX (AP) — Prosecutors told the Arizona Supreme Court they intend to seek execution warrants for two death-row inmates in what would be the state’s first executions in seven years. Nine months ago, the Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s office made a similar request to set a briefing schedule before filing execution warrants for both condemned men, Clarence Dixon and Frank Atwood. But the schedules were thrown out after prosecutors revealed the shelf life of Arizona’s lethal injection drug was 45 days, which was half as long as they previously thought. The state said it has since done specialized testing on the drug and determined its shelf life to be at least 90 days.