Skip to Content
AP Arizona
By
Published 6:27 AM

Mesa police: Man with knife fatally shot during encounter

KION

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Mesa police say at last one officer fatally shot a knife-wielding man  during an encounter at a mobile home community. A police department said the incident occurred Monday evening when officers responded to a 911 call reporting a person acted erratically and causing a disturbance and another call reporting shots fired in the same area. According to the statement, officers encountered a man walking toward them while carrying a large knife and that the man then aggressively approached the officers after being ordered to drop the knife. No identities were released.

AP Arizona

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content