After COVID-19, No. 5 UCLA waits to play 1st game in weeks

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The UCLA men’s basketball team is back after a nearly two-week shutdown because of COVID-19. Now the fifth-ranked Bruins are trying to find someone to play. The team returned to practice a week ago, with everyone from coach Mick Cronin to several players having recovered after being laid low by the coronavirus. Just three scholarship players did not test positive. The Bruins have been idle since beating Marquette on Dec. 11. The UCLA staff is furiously working the phones to find a game to schedule, even if it’s not against a Division I opponent.