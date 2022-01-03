Tucson tribe to develop affordable housing for members

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A southern Arizona Indian tribe plans to begin construction on a development that will provide members with affordable housing. The Pascua Yaqui Tribe is using a low-income housing tax credit award from the Arizona Department of Housing to help secure $8.3 million in private investment. That will mainly fund the $9.6 million development of 27 townhomes on the tribe’s southwest Tucson reservation. The development is expected to be completed by the fall of 2023, the tribe’s housing director told the Arizona Daily Star. The tribe already has 700 housing units but has 1,100 member on a wait list.