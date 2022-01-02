Sod used for bowl game donated for Fort Mohave youth field

FORT MOHAVE, Ariz. (AP) — The Guaranteed Rate Bowl ended with Minnesota winning the college football bowl game against West Virginia, 18-6, but a Colorado River community in western Arizona also emerged with a win. Long before the game was played Tuesday night, bowl officials decided the sod temporarily installed at Chase Field in Phoenix would be donated for use as a sports field at a new Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River facility. The facility is expected to open sometime this year in the Bullhead City suburb of Fort Mohave. Delivery of the sod by truck is expected to be completed early this week and community volunteers have begun installing it.