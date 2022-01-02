Shepherd, Anticevich help Cal beat Arizona State 74-50

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Shepherd scored 16 points, Grant Anticevich had a double-double and California cruised to a 74-50 win over Arizona State, snapping a seven-game skid against the Sun Devils. Anticevich had 10 points and 10 rebounds and Andre Kelly scored 13 points for Cal (9-5, 2-1 Pac-12). The Golden Bears have won five in a row overall and nine straight at home. Cal never trailed, hit three 3-pointers in a 15-3 run to take a 25-12 lead midway through the first half and led by at least 14 points for the final 23 minutes. DJ Horne scored 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting to lead Arizona State (5-8, 1-2). The rest of the Sun Devils combined to made 13 of 48 (27%) from the field.