Trump schedules Jan. 15 rally in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Donald Trump is returning to Arizona for a rally near Florence.The former president plans to speak at the Country Thunder Festival Grounds on Jan. 15. Arizona has been at the center of Trump’s effort to cast doubt on his loss to President Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Trump was last in Arizona on July 24, when he made a wide variety of false claims about the election during a rally in Phoenix. Florence is in the heart of Pinal County, a Republican stronghold that Trump won by 17 percentage points in 2020.