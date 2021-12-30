Flagstaff hotel cancels pine cone drops due to virus threat

PHOENIX (AP) — A popular New Year’s Eve event normally attended by thousands in shoulder-to-shoulder conditions in downtown Flagstaff has been canceled again due to public health threats from the continuing coronavirus outbreak. The Weatherford Hotel said Wednesday it canceled the three drops scheduled Friday afternoon and evening of a giant lighted metal pine cone to protect the health of the public and the downtown hotel’s staff. Drops of the 70-pound ornament started in 1999 to honor the hotel’s 100-year anniversary. State health officials on Thursday reported 5,687 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 41 more deaths. Arizona’s pandemic totals now stand at 1,373,00 virus cases and over 24,200 deaths.