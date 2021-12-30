Arizona death-row inmate victim of prison homicide

FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — A man awaiting execution on Arizona’s death row was found dead in his cell and prison officials say two other inmates are suspects in his killing. State prison officials announced Thursday that 38-year-old Kenneth W. Thompson was discovered Wednesday at the Eyman prison complex in Florence. The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry said in a news release that the department’s criminal investigation unit is investigating his death. Thompson was convicted in 2019 of driving from his home in Missouri and then using a hatchet and a knife to kill his sister-in-law and her boyfriend in Yavapai County. He then poured acid on the bodies of Penelope Edwards and Troy Dunn and set the house on fire.