Pedestrian killed in Prescott Valley was retired Army Ranger

Police in Prescott Valley say a man killed on Christmas night when he was struck by a vehicle was a recently retired U.S. Army Ranger who served 10 deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan. Police identified him on Wednesday as 38-year-old Samuel Robles of Prescott Valley. The accident happened just before midnight as police were responding to reports of a man jumping in front of passing vehicles. Before police could locate him, a passing vehicle driven by a 19-year-old woman struck and killed him. The driver’s older sister was injured after she got out to help Robles and was hit by another vehicle.