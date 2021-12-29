Glendale police arrest Tesla driver after 3 die in crash

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Glendale say they have arrested the 22-year-old driver of a Tesla who was speeding last summer when he ran a red light and killed three people. Police said Wednesday that they made the arrest on three charges of 2nd-degree murder after laboratory tests showed the driver had the active ingredient of marijuana in his system after the Aug. 25 crash. Video police obtained showed the light had been red for several seconds when the Tesla entered the intersection and struck a Toyota SUV. Killed in the crash were 18-year-old Ariyanna Alexus-Savina Parsad, the driver, 19-year-old Jazmine Esperanza Marquez and 18-year-old, Kiyvon Corlion Martin.