Ducey’s budget director running for state House

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s budget director is running for the Arizona House of Representatives. Matt Gress has served as director of the governor’s Office of Strategic Planning and Budgeting since 2017 and oversees preparation of the governor’s annual budget presentation. Gress previously worked as a policy advisor at the Arizona Corporation Commission and as a fiscal analyst at the Legislature. He’s running as a Republican in the new 4th legislative district, which runs from Central Phoenix north to Scottsdale and the Loop 101 freeway. It one of a handful of highly competitive districts among the 30 in the state.