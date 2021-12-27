Wayne Thiebaud, painter of lush colors and textures, dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Artist Wayne Thiebaud, who was known for his colorful and luscious paintings of cakes, gum ball machines and other everyday objects, has died. He was 101. Thiebaud was often linked to the pop art movement but said he never felt much a part of it. He also painted landscapes, with views of San Francisco among his favorite subjects. Thiebaud said he always believed that there was always room for wit and humor in art. His death was confirmed Sunday by his gallery, Acquavella. One of the gallery’s co-owners says Monday that Thiebaud died at his home in Sacramento on Christmas. The cause of death was not immediately known.