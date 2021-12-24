Christmas Eve fire shuts down Tucson Walmart, cause unknown

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A fire broke out inside a Tucson Walmart on Christmas Eve, forcing the big-box store to close. The Tucson Fire Department said the blaze was reported around 7 a.m. Friday. The first crew on the scene found no visible flames outside. Employees inside led firefighters to the back where fire and smoke were coming from at least three aisles. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly. Crews remained for several hours to check for hot spots. Fire officials say nobody was injured. The cause is under investigation. Photos posted by Tucson Fire’s Twitter account show much of the damage was in aisles carrying paper goods.