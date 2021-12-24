Arizona reports 3,808 new COVID-19 cases, another 72 deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials are reporting 3,808 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 72 additional deaths. The state coronavirus dashboard’s latest figures released Friday bring the pandemic totals to 1,351,213 cases and 23,913 deaths. There were 2,440 patients hospitalized due to the virus as of Thursday. Officials with Arizona’s largest hospital systems have voiced fears that staff will have to ration care at some point, especially with the more transmissible omicron variant running rampant nationwide. Meanwhile, Gov. Doug Ducey released a video public service announcement on YouTube Thursday urging people to get vaccinated and boosted. The governor continues to push vaccinations as other entities, like Pima County, lean on mask mandates.