Arizona congressional boundaries shift toward GOP

By JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s independent redistricting commission has unanimously approved new boundaries for the state’s congressional districts. The boundaries approved Wednesday create four solidly Republican districts, three where Democrats are likely to dominate and two that could be relatively competitive. The maps are likely to shift the partisan balance of power in Arizona’s congressional delegation, which currently has five Democrats and four Republicans. Both of the potentially competitive districts look to lean toward Republicans based on their voting patterns in nine past elections reviewed by the commission. The commission continued working on new boundaries for the state’s 30 legislative districts and was expected to make a final decision later Wednesday.