Feds sending medical team to aid with COVID-19 in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — The federal government is sending medical personnel to Arizona to help with the ongoing COVID-19 surge. The White House announced Tuesday that Arizona is one of a handful of states expected to receive additional resources this week. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is deploying ambulances to help in quickly taking patients from full hospitals to facilities with open beds. Twenty paramedics are heading to Arizona, according to the news release. Arizona reported 2,395 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 223 more deaths Tuesday. The state’s largest hospital systems have warned that they are under immense strain caring for patients with COVID-19 or who delayed care for other illnesses.