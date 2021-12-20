Mesa man charged with fatally shooting adult son

Mesa police say a man has been arrested for shooting and killing his grown son. Authorities booked 61-year-old Jeffrey Williams on suspicion of first-degree murder. The shooting occurred Sunday shortly before 12:30 p.m. at the family home. Williams called 911 and told the dispatcher he had shot his son. Officers found 19-year-old Adam Williams with multiple gunshot wounds in his bed. He was immediately transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. It was not immediately known Monday if Williams had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Police have not said what was the motive for the shooting.