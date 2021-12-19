Washington Mystics win WNBA draft lottery for 1st time

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

The Washington Mystics have won the WNBA draft lottery for the first time in franchise history. Washington had the third best chance to earn the No. 1 pick. With star guard Natasha Cloud in attendance, the Mystics bucked the odds. They had only a 17.8% chance to get the top pick. The Indiana Fever had a 44.2% chance to earn the top pick and will draft second. Atlanta will pick third and Dallas fourth. Washington had the first pick in the 1999 draft, but there was no lottery back then.