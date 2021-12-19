Arizona reports 2,745 more COVID-19 cases and 3 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials in Arizona on Sunday reported 2,745 more confirmed COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths. The latest numbers pushed the state’s totals since the pandemic began to 1,336,806 cases and 23,519 known deaths. On Saturday, Arizona health officials reported 3,467 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 29 more deaths. Data from the state Department of Health Services’ dashboard showed that 68.3% of Arizonans old enough to get vaccinated have received at least one shot with 58.2% fully vaccinated. That trails the national rates of 76.9% of age-eligible individuals with at least one dose and 65.1% who are fully vaccinated.