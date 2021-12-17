No. 4 Arizona overwhelms Northern Arizona early in 82-55 win

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Aaronette Vonleh scored 17 points, Madison Conner added 12 and No. 4 Arizona overwhelmed Northern Arizona with a big opening run for an 82-55. The Wildcats arrived in Flagstaff hoping to avoid a letdown with a showdown against No. 11 Texas coming up Sunday in Las Vegas. Arizona jumped on the the Lumberjacks from the start, smothering them with full-court pressure and overpowering them inside during an opening 23-2 run. The Wildcats had a bit of a letdown in the second quarter but never let the lead get under 18 the rest of the way.