Arrest warrant issued for man in hit-and-run that killed boy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Belen man in the hit-and-run death of a 7-year-boy struck by an off-road vehicle as his family crossed a street after a holiday event at the Albuquerque zoo. Police said Sergio Almanza was not at his home Thursday and he’s now considered a fugitive. According to police, multiple tips and witness statements enabled invesigators to identify Almanza as the driver whose vehicle ran a red light and struck Pronoy Bhattacharya Sunday. Almanza is accused of homicide by vehicle, great bodily harm, leaving the scene of an accident with great bodily harm, and tampering with evidence.