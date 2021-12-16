Tucson police: Couple found shot in apparent murder-suicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tucson say a man and woman have been found dead in a midtown apartment and it appears to be a murder-suicide. They say a woman called 911 around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday to say she found her parents shot. Police say 53-year-old Miguel Arvizu and 50-year-old Maria Miranda were pronounced dead at the scene. According to investigators, the couple lived in the home and Arvizu was the only person in the home who had a firearm. Investigators say it appears Arvizu shot Miranda before turning the gun on himself. Police say their investigation is ongoing.