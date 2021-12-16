D-backs revamp front office, add former Cubs exec McLeod

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks announced more than two dozen changes to their front office staff on Thursday, including the addition of veteran baseball operations executive Jason McLeod. McLeod’s title is Special Assistant to D-backs Executive Vice President & General Manager Mike Hazen. McLeod has 26 years of baseball experience, including the past decade with the Chicago Cubs, where he helped build the 2016 World Series champion roster. He previously worked with Hazen and D-backs assisstant GM Amiel Sawdaye when all three were with the Boston Red Sox.