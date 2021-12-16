Balanced Suns cruise past Wizards, tie Warriors for NBA lead

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — JaVale McGee scored 17 points, Deandre Ayton added 15 and the Phoenix Suns cruised to a 118-98 victory over the Washington Wizards on Thursday night. The McGee-Ayton center combo dominated the interior, with the Suns scoring 58 points in the paint. All five starters and eight total players scored in double figures. Landry Shamet had 16 points and made four 3-pointers, and Chris Paul had 12 points and six assists. The Suns pulled even with Golden State for the NBA lead at 23-5. They have won 22 of their past 24 games dating to Oct. 27. Washington has lost four straight and seven of its last eight to fall to 15-15. Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 26 points.