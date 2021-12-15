Suspect arrested in crash that killed retired ASU policeman

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a retired Arizona State University police officer last week. Tempe police say 35-year-old Jeron Meeks was taken into custody Tuesday. They say he remains jailed on suspicion of multiple charges including manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death. Court documents state that Meeks was driving a van Dec. 10 near ASU’s main campus in Tempe when the vehicle crossed into a bike lane, then into a parking lane, struck a curb and drove up onto the sidewalk where retired Sgt. Albert Phillips was struck. It was unclear Wednesday if Meeks has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.