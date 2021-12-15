Arizona high court to consider AG’s suit against university

PHOENIX (AP) — The state Supreme Court is set to hear arguments from Attorney General Mark Brnovich as he tries to overturn rulings rejecting his lawsuit challenging a deal between Arizona State University and hotel developers. The justices will hear arguments Thursday as they consider whether Brnovich’s office had authority under state law to file the lawsuit and whether he filed one of his claims too late. Building the hotel on university land would make it exempt from property taxes, and Brnovich argued the deal was an unconstitutional gift to developers. The regents said the transaction benefited the university by providing rental payments and a needed conference center and hotel.