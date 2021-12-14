Suspect in Tucson killing pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A man who prompted a nationwide manhunt after escaping custody with his wife in 2019 reached a plea agreement Tuesday in a Tucson murder case. Prosecutors said 58-year-old Blane Barksdale pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Frank Bligh and is facing up to 22 years in prison. Barksdale has a sentencing status conference Jan. 10 in Pima County Superior Court. His 61-year-old wife, Susan Barksdale, pleaded guilty to manslaughter last month and could get between 7 and 21 years in prison when she’s sentenced Jan. 14. The couple was charged in connection with the disappearance of a 72-year-old man whose Tucson home burned down in an April 2019 explosion and fire.