Rams LB Hollins, Cards OL Pugh active for Monday’s game

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Justin Pugh and Los Angeles linebacker Justin Hollins are active for Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Pugh has missed the past three games with a calf injury after starting the first nine at left guard this season. The 31-year-old has started 40 games for the Cardinals over the past three seasons. The Rams have had to juggle their lineup after defensive back Jalen Ramsey and tight end Tyler Higbee were put on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier Monday. Los Angeles did get some help on its defense by activating Hollins, who has been out with an injury since September.