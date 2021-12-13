Georgia Lord, longtime mayor of Goodyear, dead at 83

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Georgia Lord, mayor of Goodyear for the last decade, has died. In a statement, city officials said she died Sunday afternoon at her home surrounded by family. Lord had recently broken her hip in a fall. She was 83. Officials described her as a powerful advocate for the city. She was elected mayor in 2011 and held the position until her death. One of her last achievements was the development of Goodyear Civic Square at GSQ, a community gathering site set to open next year. Gov. Doug Ducey ordered all state flags lowered to half-staff Monday in her honor. Lord is survived by four children, four grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.