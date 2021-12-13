Skip to Content
AP Arizona
‘A safe place.’ For LGBT asylum seekers, a new shot at life

By PHILIP MARCELO
Associated Press

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts church that supports immigrants fleeing their countries for their sexual orientation has opened a new home for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender asylum seekers. The LGBT Asylum Task Force, a ministry of Hadwen Park Congregational Church in Worcester, purchased and renovated a multi-family home. Volunteers assembled furniture and provided other essentials throughout the home. The first tenants moved in recently. Organizers say their long-running program is one of the few providing wide-ranging and long-term support for LGBT asylum seekers in the U.S. The church ministry covers rent, living expenses and other essential needs for roughly two years.  

Associated Press

