Maricopa County to use US money for new beds for homeless

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County is allocating $21 million of federal funding to partner with four local nonprofit groups to provide hundreds of additional beds for homeless people in metro Phoenix. The projects to provide 352 new shelter beds is part of a $28 million spending plan that was approved on Wednesday. The spending plan also includes money to pay for boosting services to rapidly rehouse people and provide ways to prevent homelessness from recurring. Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Sellers says the county is working to provide shelter for people disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and services to help them get back on their feet.