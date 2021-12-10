Arizona governor appoints two new Maricopa County judges

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed two new judges to replace two who are retiring from the Maricopa County Superior Court. The Republican governor on Friday named current court Commissioner David Garbarino and private practice attorney Quintin Cushner to judgeships in the state’s most populous county. They fill vacancies created when judges Sherry Stephens and David Udall retired. Garbarino is a fourth generation Arizona resident who was raised in Flagstaff and was a certified public accountant before attending law school. He father was also a judge Cushner was raised in Pennsylvania and was a local newspaper reporter for five years before he attended law school.