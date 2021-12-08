Arizona reports 3,506 additional COVID cases, 18 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Wednesday reported 3,506 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 18 more deaths as the number of the hospitalized virus patients dipped slightly. The latest figures posted on the state’s coronavirus dashboard increased Arizona’s pandemic totals to over 1,301,000 cases and nearly 22,800 deaths. There were 2,753 virus patients occupying inpatient hospital beds on Wednesday. That’s down from 2,800 on Tuesday, the current surge’s high. Hospitals statewide are crowded with both virus and non-virus patients. According to the dashboard, only 6% of inpatient beds were available as of Tuesday. The 18 deaths reported Wednesday were far below the 172 deaths added to the dashboard Tuesday.