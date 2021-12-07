Pima County board names Jan Lesher as acting administrator

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to name Jan Lesher as the acting county administrator. Lesher has been leading the county as its chief deputy administrator since Oct. 23. That is the date when County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry was badly injured in a bicycling accident. Huckelberry remains in a medical facility recovering from his injuries and there is no estimate yet on when he may return to work. The supervisors took the formal action of naming Lesher as acting county administrator to ensure the continuity of county operations and to remove any ambiguity about her authority to lead the county. Lesher, a Tucson native, has worked for Pima County since 2010 and has been Chief Deputy County Administrator since 2017.