Paul, Suns beat Spurs 108-104, 1st team to 20 victories

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul had 21 points and 10 assists, Jae Crowder added a season-high 19 points and the Phoenix Suns held off the San Antonio Spurs for a 108-104 win on Monday night. The ageless Paul had multiple highlights in the final few minutes, helping the Suns become the first team to 20 wins this season. Cam Johnson and JaVale McGee both had 13 points off the bench. San Antonio tied the game in the fourth after being down 16 points in the third quarter, but could never take the lead. The Spurs had their four-game winning streak snapped.