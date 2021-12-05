No. 5 Notre Dame to face No. 9 Oklahoma State in Fiesta Bowl

By The Associated Press

The Fiesta Bowl will have another marquee matchup with No. 5 Notre Dame facing No. 9 Oklahoma State. The Irish just missed the College Football Playoff, finishing fifth in the final standings. The Cowboys came up inches short of the CFP after Dezmon Jackson was stopped just before the goal line in the closing seconds of a 24-16 loss to No. 6 Baylor in the Big 12 championship game. Notre Dame will be coached by Marcus Freeman, who was promoted from defensive coordinator after Brian Kelly left for LSU.